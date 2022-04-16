







The climactic whimper of the 94th Academy Awards marked the end of the 2021 awards season and the start of 2022 proceedings, with the industry breathing a sigh of relief as it looks toward the future. As always, the Cannes Film Festival is the first to mark out the most exciting films of the forthcoming year with the 2022 version being no different, showing off releases from some of the finest filmmakers of contemporary cinema.

Such names include regular arthouse directors such as Ruben Ostlünd, Claire Denis and Hirokazu Koreeda, as well as more extraordinary releases from lesser-seen filmmakers David Cronenberg, Park Chan-Wook and George Miller. Sprinkled on top, as ever, is a flavour of Hollywood as the Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick and the Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, provide some industry glamour.

Announcing 47 films on the total lineup, including 18 films within the official competition, the roster of films for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival is truly special. Join us as we take a look at the ten most exciting films that are due to be screened at this year’s festival, below.

The 10 most exciting movies coming to Cannes 2022:

Armageddon Time (James Gray)

American filmmaker James Gray has been something of a wildcard in contemporary cinema, often offering up some truly great movies, whilst his efforts go unheeded. Creating the remarkable Lost City of Z in 2016, followed by Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt three years later, Gray’s latest film takes his style back to basics, following a coming-of-age story set in Queens in the 1980s.

Armed with a glittering cast, including the likes of Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Domenick Lombardozzi, we’re hoping Armageddon Time will finally help Gray’s name go mainstream.

(Credit: Mireille Ampilhac)

Broker (Hirokazu Koreeda)

As one of the finest filmmakers of contemporary cinema, Hirokazu Koreeda has made such modern classics as After Life, Like Father, Like Son and the Palme d’Or winning Shoplifters. His latest movie, Broker stars Song Kang-ho, Bae Doona, Gang Dong-won, and Lee Ji-eun and follows a story revolving around baby boxes, a practice that allows infants to be dropped off anonymously to be cared for by people other than their parents.

With Koreeda also signing on with Netflix for a separate exclusive deal, it’s clear that there are big things on the horizon for this prolific Japanese director who deserves every inch of his fame.

(Credit: Alamy)

Crimes of the Future (David Cronenberg)

There may be no other film at the festival quite as exciting as the first original cinematic effort from David Cronenberg since his 1999 sci-fi Existenz. Releasing the trailer shortly after it was announced for the festival, Crimes of the Future looks to be updating the look and feel of classic Cronenberg for modern day audiences.

Starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, the new movie takes viewers into a not-so-distant future where humans have evolved and metamorphosed to be a hybrid of flesh and technology.

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook)

Emerging as one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the modern century thanks to such movies as Oldboy, Lady Vengeance and The Handmaiden, Park Chan-wook will be back at Cannes 2022 to present his brand new film, Decision to Leave. A lover of tense mystery and brooding romance, Chan-wook’s latest film follows a detective investigating a man’s death who meets the man’s wife in a peculiar encounter in the mountains.

Promising to be just as intricate as his other modern classics, be sure to check out this new Park Chan-wook film, after all, he doesn’t release movies all that often.

(Credit: Marie Claire Korea)

RMN (Cristian Mungiu)

The Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu is a special name to be included in the glittering lineup for the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, with his inclusion of promising cinematic wonder and pure drama. With a fairly faultless track record that includes such greats as 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Tales from the Golden Age and Beyond the Hills, there’s no doubt that his new film will also be essential viewing.

The peculiarly named RMN follows a man who returns to his mountain village to check up on his son and mother in a community that seems to be changing before his very eyes.

(Credit: Alamy)

Showing Up (Kelly Reichardt)

Recently releasing her lyrical beauty First Cow with A24, the writer, director and arguable auteur of American cinema, Kelly Reichardt, is one of contemporary cinema’s most quietly consistent voices. Her filmography is one typified by elevating the voices of those who would otherwise linger on life’s fringes, with her latest movie Showing Up is no different, telling the story of a sculptor who balances her job with her daily chores of living.

If that plot description hasn’t gotten you excited, the cast including the likes of Michelle Williams, Andre 3000, Matt Malloy and Hong Chau, should get you justifiably excited.

(Credit: Alamy)

Stars at Noon (Claire Denis)

The French filmmaker Claire Denis has been occupying one of the top spots of cinematic greatness for many years now, ever since Beau Travail captivated audiences in 1999. More recently creating High Life with Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche, her forthcoming project The Stars at Noon is set to continue her fine form, with the story following a romance between a mysterious English businessman and a headstrong American journalist in 1984’s Nicaragua.

Starring the likes of Margaret Qualley, Danny Ramirez and Joe Alwyn, Denis’ new film will surely grab the attention of the industry upon its screening at Cannes 2022.

(Credit: Alamy)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (George Miller)

Coming hot off the back of his wild action blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, director George Miller is back at Cannes 2022 with his latest movie Three Thousand Years of Longing. Described as “anti-Mad Max” by the filmmaker, much of the plot for the new film is being kept secret for now, though is thought to follow a chance encounter between a scholar and a djinn who engage in a fantastical exchange.

An epic romance starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton about fantasy romance? Yes, yes, yes, please.

Credit: Nicolas Genin

Tori and Lokita (Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne)

The Dardenne brothers are cinema royalty in France, and for good reason, bringing such modern classics as The Kid with a Bike and Two Days, One Night to international audiences. As big names at the Cannes Film Festival, the new project from the brotherly duo is set to make yet another big splash despite not having any big name stars heading up the movie.

Telling the story of a young and an adolescent girl in Belgium who have travelled alone from Africa, the sensitive drama stars relative newcomer Claire Bodson alongside Baptiste Sornin and Marc Zinga.

(Credit: Alamy)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Ostlünd)

Whatever ride the Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlünd takes you on you know you’re going to have a wild time, with the Palme d’Or-winning director having created such thrills as The Square, Force Majeure and Play. His latest movie, Triangle of Sadness is highly anticipated to say the very least, following on from his Cannes success in 2017 with a movie following a pair of models who find themselves in conflict between them and their careers.

With an eclectic cast of actors, including Zlatko Buric, Harris Dickinson, Woody Harrelson and Charlbi Dean, this Ostlünd film will be truly special.

(Credit: Andrea Raffin / Alamy)