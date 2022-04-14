Cannes 2022: 'Crimes of the Future' by David Cronenberg announced









David Cronenberg’s new film Crimes of the Future has been announced to be premiering at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The film is not connected to his 1970 film of the same name that was released long before his fame in the world of cinema.

Starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, the new movie takes viewers into a not-so-distant future where humans have evolved and metamorphosed to be a hybrid of flesh and technology. Still dealing in the biological realms of flesh and body horror, Cronenberg’s latest film will diverge from the original but may steal certain elements from the 1970 version.

Speaking to The Film Stage, Cronenberg outlined his intentions for the film, explaining, “I wrote this script 20 years ago, so it was almost like a script that somebody else wrote. Except for some of the roles that I cast in Athens, with Greek actors, I had never heard any of the dialogue spoken before”.

Continuing, Cronenberg added, “So to hear Kristen start to speak the lines of this character, it was a shock! I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is a living creature — out of control, in the sense that it has its life — and it’s coming to life right in front of me’”.

It’s unlikely that the forthcoming film will share any resemblance to the 1970 film of the same name in plot or style, though we’ll be watching the original in preparation just in case it does.

If you’re fans of Cronenberg, we suggest you do the same, with the entire film available to watch for free right now on YouTube, check it out below.

