Kristen Stewart believes that she has only made "five really good films"









Kristen Stewart has enjoyed a versatile career, ranging from wildly successful mainstream projects such as The Twilight Saga as well as criminally neglected gems like Clouds of Sils Maria. Although she is set to star as Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer, fans are more excited about the possibility of casting Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson.

In a recent interview, Stewart acknowledged that she admired the intent of fans who started this online movement but she is not particularly excited by the prospect of playing the Joker. Instead, the actress is excited by the idea of playing a “freaky, scary” character but she would rather that it be an entirely new creation as opposed to an old one.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart commented. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.” She added that she is searching for new projects: “Not ‘no’, but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

Despite her incredibly diverse filmography, Stewart maintains that not all her films are worthy of consideration. She insisted that it is extremely important to choose one’s roles carefully, claiming: “I’ve probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work.’”

Among the films that feature at the top of her list, Stewart mentioned the brilliant works of Olivier Assayas like Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria. The actress commented that in retrospect, there are very few roles from her oeuvre that she is proud of but she does not regret participating in most of the projects.

“I love Assayas’ movies,” she said. “I’d have to look at my credit list but they are few and far between. That doesn’t mean I regret the experience [of making them]. I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie but we’re all bracing until the end.”

Stewart also declined to provide the names of the projects she hates the most out of politeness. “No! I’m not a mean person — I’m not going to call people out in public,” she said. “But it’s like starting to date someone and going, ‘Woah! I don’t know what we’re doing!’ But when you’re in the middle of a movie you can’t just break up.”

After screenings at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, the new Kristen Stewart film Spencer is all set for a theatrical release on November 5.