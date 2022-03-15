The 10 best 90-minute movies available on Netflix US:









We know the deal, you want to fit in a movie before bed but you also don’t want to commit to a lengthy two-hour drama or historical epic that requires multiple intermissions to finish. Particularly in recent years when the length of movies seems to be increasingly rising, the value of the classic 90-minute movie is being truly embraced by time-strapped fans of cinema.

With the questionable interface of Netflix, however, often these 90 minute time-saving gems are hard to find, with the streaming services’ exclusive gifts being forced to the forefront of the page instead. That’s why we’ve offered you our list of the very best 90 minute (give or take) movies currently available on Netflix, as of March 2022, with the collection including films from the likes of Sofia Coppola, Greta Gerwig, Rob Reiner and Terry Gilliam.

Including Hollywood classics as well as Netflix originals, the list involves His House by Remi Weekes, an independent British horror film that focuses on the claustrophobia, isolation and discrimination that a migrant couple faces upon their arrival to the country. Evading a war-torn South Sudan in the hope of finding refuge in England, the couple’s chance to assimilate with small-town English life are thwarted by a lurking evil in this compelling genre piece.

Five-time Oscar-nominee Lady Bird by director Greta Gerwig is also included, with the movie considered one of the best coming-of-age stories of the past decade, telling the story of an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl who navigates young life in Sacramento, California. Starring the brilliant Saoirse Ronan, the film would help catapult Gerwig to international success and the later release of Little Women in 2019 with Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet.

If you’re really strapped for time and fancy something ultra-light, we would also recommend taking on Aardman’s latest film A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, a surprisingly hilarious slapstick romp following an alien who lands in a field-full of mischievous sheep.

Take a full list of ten great 90-minute movies on Netflix US, below.

The 10 best 90-minute movies available on Netflix US:

The Beguiled (Sofia Coppola, 2017) – 93 mins

The Guilty (Antoine Fuqua, 2021) – 90 mins

His House (Remi Weekes, 2020) – 93 mins

I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck, 2016) – 93 mins

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig, 2017) – 94 mins

The Lost Boys (Joel Schumacher, 1987) – 97 mins

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (George C. Wolfe, 2020) – 94 mins

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, 1975) – 91 mins

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Will Becher, Richard Phelan, 2019) – 86 mins

Stand By Me (Rob Reiner, 1986) – 89 mins