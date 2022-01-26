A complete list of Sofia Coppola's favourite films









Many filmmakers grow up watching cinematic masterpieces and inevitably end up falling in love with the medium. Since they have been enmeshed in film culture from an early age – like Quentin Tarantino, their films are influenced by a wide variety of works. In the case of Sofia Coppola, such an upbringing was almost inevitable.

As the daughter of New Hollywood auteur Francis Ford Coppola, she grew up watching all kinds of films. However, Sofia Coppola did not start out as a director and actually dropped out of college to start a clothing line. Eventually, she realised that filmmaking was what she wanted to do because it was the intersection of everything she loved.

Over the course of her career, Coppola has produced several well-received gems such as The Virgin Suicides and Lost in Translation. Although she has faced criticisms about nepotism, Coppola has incorporated her own unique artistic vision into her works which originate from an aesthetic framework that is heavily influenced by her knowledge of fashion design.

On multiple occasions, Coppola has explained how various cinematic projects have influenced her own work. While her father’s The Godfather series immortalised him in popular culture, Coppola maintained that her favourite film made by her father was actually the 1983 cult-classic Rumble Fish because of its cinematography.

“I love that it’s an art film about teenagers,” Coppola explained an interview with Rotten Tomatoes while talking about all the elements of Rumble Fish that she fell in love with. “I just love the way that it’s shot—I love those old lenses, those Zeiss lenses; they have a softer feel. Roman [Coppola, her brother] and I are just sentimental about film.”

Check out the full list of the films that influenced Sofia Coppola below.

Sofia Coppola’s favourite films:

A Brief Encounter – David Lean, 1945

Gilda – Charles Vidor, 1946

A Place In The Sun – George Stevens, 1951

Breathless – Jean-Luc Godard, 1960

La Notte – Michelangelo Antonioni, 1961

Lolita – Stanley Kubrick, 1962

The Servant – Joseph Losey, 1963

Darling – John Schlesinger, 1965

The Last Picture Show – Peter Bogdanovich, 1971

Heartbreak Kid – Elaine May, 1972

Badlands – Terrence Malick, 1973

Fear of Fear – Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1975

Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels – Chantal Akerman, 1975

Bugsy Malone – Alan Parker, 1976

All That Jazz – Bob Fosse, 1979

Tootsie – Sydney Pollack, 1982

Rumble Fish – Francis Ford Coppola, 1983

The Thorn Birds – Daryl Duke, 1983

Sixteen Candles – John Hughes, 1984

Stranger Than Paradise – Jim Jarmusch, 1984

Do The Right Thing – Spike Lee, 1989

Goodfellas – Martin Scorsese, 1990

The Piano – Jane Campion, 1993

Safe – Todd Haynes, 1995

To Die For – Gus Van Sant, 1995

In The Mood For Love – Wong Kar-wai, 2000

Together – Lukas Moodysson, 2000

Chris Rock: Never Scared – Joel Gallen, 2004

Head-On – Fatih Akın, 2004

The Incredibles – Brad Bird, 2004

Grizzly Man – Werner Herzog, 2005

The Savages – Tamara Jenkins, 2007

Let The Right One In – Tomas Alfredson, 2008

The White Ribbon – Michael Haneke, 2009

Ida – Paweł Pawlikowski, 2013

Under the Skin – Jonathan Glazer, 2013

Ex Machina – Alex Garland, 2014

Force Majeure – Ruben Östlund, 2014

Daddy’s Home – Sean Anders, 2015

Bombshell – Jay Roach, 2019

Uncut Gems – Safdie Brothers, 2019

Coppola’s list is definitely a wide-ranging one, including influential works such as Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless as well as modern masterpieces like Uncut Gems. Many of these films have also had a direct impact on her own work, most notably David Lean’s 1945 classic A Brief Encounter which inspired Lost in Translation.

The filmmaker commented: “It was a big inspiration for me when I was writing Lost In Translation. Just the intense emotion between these two characters. Very little is said, and you feel so much in just a gesture or a pause. It’s so emotional but everything’s under the surface. Maybe that’s very English? But I love that.”