Ted Nugent urges Donald Trump supporters to go “berserk on the skulls of the Democrats”









Former Amboy Dukes member, Ted Nugent, has called for supporters of Donald Trump to seek violent retribution against their political “enemies”, who he named as “the Democrats and the Marxists and the Communists.”

The controversial rocker made the comments whilst performing at a Donald Trump rally in Austin, Texas on Saturday night, and has since been accused of hate speech.

“Think of what the enemies of America have done over the last 14 months,” Nugent said to the crowd. “They didn’t sneak into the White House — they lied, they cheated, they scammed, and every day the Democrats violate their sacred oath to the Constitution. And if you can’t impress you friends on that, they shouldn’t be your friends.”

“I love you people madly,” he continued, “But I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the Communists.”

Whilst Nugent is well-known for his hyperbolic language, this latest set of comments has been taken as acutely insensitive. They came only hours after a white supremacist killed ten people and wounded three others at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Investigators found a manifesto that is linked to the suspected assailant, Payton Gendron. In it, he cites the notorious ‘Great Replacement Theory’, which is a foundation of the far-right’s ideology at this moment in time, and Nugent’s Austin comments echo it.

The theory posits that the Democrats and their political allies want to replace the white population with immigrants. It was one of the key motivating factors behind the bloody 2017 Unite The Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has been championed by everyone from Tucker Carlson to Elise Stefanik.

Speaking after the deadly event in Buffalo, President Joe Biden said: “Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbour. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

Watch Ted Nugent’s speech below.

Ted Nugent at the Trump rally yesterday: “Think of what the enemies of America have done over the last 14 months .. I love you people madly, but I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the marxists and the communists.” pic.twitter.com/8r1RVvpxon — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 15, 2022

