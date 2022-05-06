Ted Nugent says Joan Jett viciously attacked him following Top 100 claim









Ted Nugent has continued the dispute with Joan Jett after he said her response to him questioning her inclusion in the Top 100 greatest guitarists was a vicious personal attack.

Back in 2003, Rolling Stone magazine compiled a list article of the 100 greatest guitarists. Since then, Nugent took charge against Jett’s inclusion on the historical list after she ranked 87th.

Back on December 30th, 2021, the controversial country rocker claimed during a YouTube stream: “You have to have shit for brains, and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett [in the list].”

Not only was this deemed offensive to Jett but also to the journalist David Fricke who was responsible for the list. Albeit he did later temper his comment by saying he loves the song ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’.

He also later praised her “lesbian thing” and rock ‘n’ roll attitude but continued to question her talents and whether her individualism alone was enough to warrant her making the arbitrary entertainment list.

Since then, Jett responded in an NME interview: “Ted Nugent has to live with being Ted Nugent. He has to be in that body, so that’s punishment enough. He’s not a tough guy. He plays [a] tough guy, but this is the guy who shit his pants – literally – so he didn’t have to go in the army.”

Naturally, Nugent hasn’t let the comment lie and has since taken to YouTube once more to further the dispute, claiming that Jett’s statement “viciously attacked me personally, saying I was jealous because I was not on it. I never mentioned I should be on it.”

He has subsequently set his sights on Joni Mitchell too. “And Joni Mitchell’s on the list but not Derek St. Holmes, not Ricky Medlocke, John Sykes, Chris Duarte, or Jimmy McCarty,” he said as his rant continues.

There is no knowing where this dispute will end but Nugent certainly isn’t giving up the ghost on the matter just yet.

