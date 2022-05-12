Watch the teaser for the brand new 'South Park' special









Trey Parker and Matt Stone have announced a brand new South Park special to be released exclusively through the streaming service Paramount+ later this year.

Arriving on the streaming service on June 1st, the new special titled The Streaming Wars marks the third out of 14 total movies currently in development between Parker, Stone and Paramount+. Though little is currently known about the plot of the brand new special, a brief logline has been released, stating, “Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence”.

Along with this very brief synopsis, Paramount also released a short trailer for the new special, which simply shows Cartman whining to his mum for just a few brief seconds.

South Park may be the only long-running popular adult cartoon to still be going strong, especially with the likes of Family Guy and The Simpsons falling from grace quite considerably.

The newly announced special joins the six-episode Season 25 series of South Park released earlier this year. Celebrating 25th years of South Park, all this content will also be joined by South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert on August 10th when Parker and Stone will appear live on stage with Primus and Ween.

Take a look at the brand new trailer from Paramount+, below.