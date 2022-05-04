Paramount+ streaming service to arrive in the UK









As if there weren’t already enough streaming services to get our heads around, now Paramount+ is weighing in on the UK market, competing with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV, BritBox, Disney+, Apple TV+ and many more.

Arriving for free if you’re already in possession of a Sky Cinema pass, Paramount+ has revealed that the new platform will arrive in the UK on June 22nd.

Confirming the launch date of the streaming service in a clip released on Twitter, the video showed the sort of original content that would be available for UK audiences, including the Halo TV series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Offer, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Scream and many more.

In an interview with Variety, the President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, Raffaele Annecchino, told the publication: “This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK”.

Continuing, Annecchino added, “With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum”.

The most significant release in Paramount’s schedule is undoubtedly the long-anticipated release of Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Jon Hamm.

A Mountain of Entertainment. Launches 22nd June. pic.twitter.com/qYyOc76xeT — Paramount+ UK & Ireland (@ParamountPlusUK) May 3, 2022