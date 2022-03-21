The release date for ‘Scream 6’ has finally been revealed









After the positive reception of Scream 5, a new addition to the legacy of the iconic horror franchise was announced earlier this year. Scream 5 was intended to be a tribute to the late pioneer of the genre – Wes Craven – and it brought a fresh perspective to the series by reconceptualising it. Now, the creators are reuniting for yet another project.

Scream 5 was helmed by the artist collective Radio Silence and two of its members – Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – will be directing Scream 6 as well. Many big names have been attached to the project already, with multiple reports confirming that stars such as David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox will star in this new film.

In their joint statement about the new film, Spyglass and Paramount said: “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family.”

According to the synopsis of the screenplay for Scream 6 that was released online, the film is set 25 years into the future after Woodsboro was haunted by a merciless serial killer. Now, another terroriser has popped up with that iconic Ghostface mask. Writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are writing the script for the new film.

In an interview, Courteney Cox said: “I got the script yesterday. And I haven’t read it yet. I just got it, and I’m so used to getting, you know, Shining Vale scripts, which are 26 pages, and I’m, ‘Whoah, I’ve got to read a script.’ I’m excited to read it.” It has also been confirmed that Scream 6 will hit the theatres on March 31st, 2023.

