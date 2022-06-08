Taylor Hawkins' wife releases first public statement since husband's death









Just shy of three months after his death, Taylor Hakwins’ wife has shared the family’s first public statement.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our believed Taylor,” the statement reads. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

Alison Hawkins also takes time to thank the members of the Foo Fighters for giving him a stage to do what he loved every night. “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo fighters team our family.”

The shared statement comes in conjunction with the Foo Fighters’ announcement of a series of tribute concerts for their late drummer. Those shows will take place in September, with one concert at London’s Wembley Stadium and another at The Forum in Los Angeles.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created,” Hawkins continues. ” In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

Read Alison Hawkins’ full statement down below.

A Message from The Hawkins Family pic.twitter.com/mOOI9PXtJD — Taylor Hawkins (@taylorhawkins) June 8, 2022