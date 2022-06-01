The Foo Fighters hit rarely played by the band









Foo Fighters are nothing if not crowd-pleasers. Like Bruce Springsteen before him, Dave Grohl has perfected the art of embodying the rock and roll frontman, to the point where he occasionally breaks into fan requests. It’s not certain how many songs the band have in their back pocket, but there have been moments over the years when Grohl has called out a song, and his bandmates have looked at him with relative confusion. How the hell is anyone going to remember ‘Weenie Beenie’ on the fly anyway?

With the untimely death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters are currently in limbo and likely won’t resurface for a good long while. When they do, Grohl has two options: continue piping out the greatest hits to exuberant audiences or use the three-hour live Foos experience to trot out some well-loved songs that rarely land on the band’s setlists. There are many songs that fans are looking to hear beyond the standard fare of ‘My Hero’ and ‘Everlong’, one of which is the 2005 single ‘DOA’.

Originally released on the band’s fifth studio album, In Your Honor, ‘DOA’ eventually became the album’s second commercial single three months after it appeared on In Your Honor. ‘DOA’ only peaked at number 68 on the Billboard Hot 100, but that’s still good enough to make it tied for the band’s sixth-highest charting pop single along with the Wasting Light cut ‘Rope’. The song was also a top-five hit on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart while landing at number 25 on the UK Singles Chart and number one on the UK Rock and Metal singles chart.

Despite the relative popularity of ‘DOA’, the Foos only broke the song out while it was still relatively fresh. That included permanent spots during the supporting tour for In Your Honor and its follow up, 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience, and Grace, but after 2008, ‘DOA’ only saw a small handful of performances during live Foo Fighters concerts.

When the band performed a special in-house performance at Grohl’s Studio 606 in 2009, ‘DOA’ was included, sandwiched between deep cuts ‘Watershed’ and ‘The One’. Three years later, the song saw a single performance during the Wasting Light tour in 2012. It was only touched a single additional time in the ten years since then when a group of fans petitioned the band to play the song during the Sonic Highways tour.

In total, ‘DOA’ has seen exactly 100 performances from the Foo Fighters since its debut back in 2005. However, all but three of those performances took place in the three-year span between 2005 and 2008. When the Foos do eventually return to the live stage, perhaps it’s time to break out ‘DOA’ and see how the audience responds to an old favourite.