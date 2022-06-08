Foo Fighters announce tribute concerts to Taylor Hawkins









Three months after Taylor Hawkins‘ untimely passing in March of 2022, Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmates have announced a series of tribute concerts in honour of the drummer’s memory.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” the band share in a statement written along with the Hawkins family. “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.”

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” the statement ends.

The two concerts will take at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3rd and The Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th. Lineups for the two concerts will be announced shortly. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on June 17th, which can be found at the link here.

The concerts come as Hawkins’ wife shares her first public statement after her husband’s death. In the statement, Alison Hawkins thanked the community of fans who had expressed their condolences, stating that: “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

You can read Hawkins’ full statement down below.

Taylor Hawkins’ wife, Alison, also shared her first public statement since the passing of her husband, expressing gratitude for Foo Fighters fans.



"Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."https://t.co/ntgjob4lne pic.twitter.com/dhfw6mWZgu — Consequence (@consequence) June 8, 2022