Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane joins Foo Fighters on stage at Boston Calling









Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane Hawkins joined his late father’s band Foo Fighters on stage as they made their second comeback appearance at Boston Calling last night (May 26th).

While Josh Freese has filled the vacant drummer role, Shane made an appearance to commemorate his father at the show. The band were also joined by Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet during the headline set.

This marks the second time that Shane has joined the band on stage. The 17-year-old previously played ‘My Hero’ at the band’s massive Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium last September. This time out the young sticksmith tackled ‘I’ll Stick Around’.

With a new album, But Here We Are, on the way next week, the band opened their set with the comeback single ‘Rescued’ before throwing in a second unreleased new track, ‘Under You’ in a setlist crammed with classics and titbits forthcoming hits.

The album is described in a press release as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

“But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” it continued.

Earlier this month, Morning Breath Inc., the Brooklyn-based graphic arts studio that designed the album’s physical packaging, took to social media to show the design, revealing a small tribute reading: “For Virginia and Taylor”.

You can check out footage from the Boston Calling concert below.