Foo Fighters dedicate new album to Taylor Hawkins and Virginia Grohl









But Here We Are, the imminent album by Foo Fighters, is dedicated to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins and frontman Dave Grohl’s mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, who passed away last year.

The new album is set for release on June 2nd, via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, and will be their first since Hawkins died in March 2022. Foo Fighters recently shared the song ‘Under You’ from the new album.

The album is described in a press release as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

“But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” it continued.

Earlier this week, Morning Breath Inc., the Brooklyn-based graphic arts studio that designed the album’s physical packaging, took to social media to show the design, revealing a small tribute redsing: “For Virginia and Taylor”.

The company captioned their Instagram post: “It’s always an honour to work with [Foo Fighters]. This is the design for their latest album ‘But Here We Are’. Definitely a new turn for us as we explored minimalism and new techniques printing white on white.”

In addition to releasing ‘Under You’, the Dave Grohl-led band have announced a free global streaming event for May 21st, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts. It will feature previously unheard tracks from But Here We Are and unseen footage recorded at the group’s 606 Studios.

