Foo Fighters pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins on his birthday









American rockers Foo Fighters have paid tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday. Hawkins played with the band between 1997 and his death in Bogota, Colombia, in March 2022. He featured on albums such as There Is Nothing Left to Lose and Sonic Highways.

Leading the birthday tributes to their late friend and drummer, Foo Fighters tweeted a monochrome photo of him with the short caption: “Miss you so much.”

At the end of 2022, Foo Fighters announced that they would continue life as a band after Hawkins’ death. Posting a statement on their social media accounts, the group said that although 2022 was “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known”, they are thankful for “the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us”.

They explained that they would see fans “soon”, but are “going to be a different band going forward” without Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement said. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Elsewhere, the post explained: “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life.”

“And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that helped us all get through the darkest of times together.” It continued: “A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

Recently, Foo Fighters also announced their first show since Taylor Hawkins’ death, a headline slot at Boston Calling in May.

