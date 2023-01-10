Foo Fighters announce first gig since the death of Taylor Hawkins









American hard rock icons Foo Fighters have announced their first stand-alone performance since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

The band will headline the Boston Calling Festival in May. The group is scheduled to perform on May 26th, headlining with indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Also headlining the festival will be The Lumineers and Paramore, who will top the bill for May 27th and May 28th, respectively.

The announcement comes two weeks after Dave Grohl and his bandmates confirmed that Foo Fighters would continue after Hawkins’ death. The group played two tribute shows in Hawkins’ memory, one at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3rd and one at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th.

There is still no word on who will replace Hawkins on the drum kit or whether the band will hire a permanent replacement. During the band’s tribute show to Hawkins, a number of the drummer’s peers and heroes filled in for him, including Stewart Copeland, Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Matt Cameron, Chad Smith, Roger Taylor, Brad Wilk, Rufus Taylor, and Hawkins’ son, Oliver Shane Hawkins.

Other performers scheduled for Boston Calling include collaborators Queen of the Stone Age and Hawkins’ former employer, Alanis Morisette. Other artists playing at the festival include Bleachers, The National, The Flaming Lips, The Linda Lindas, Wunderhorse, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Check out the band’s announcement for the Boston Calling Festival down below.

We will be headlining @bostoncalling Friday, May 26th. Presale tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, January 12th at 10am ET. Visit https://t.co/HGZqb73PPc for details.#BostonCalling pic.twitter.com/eeeH2PCIMC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2023