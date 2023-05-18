Foo Fighters announce global streaming event featuring new songs









American hard rockers Foo Fighters have announced a global streaming event set for Sunday, May 21st.

The new event, which will be streamed from the band’s Studio 606 in Los Angeles, California, is widely expected to be a performance by the band. The event description notes that the stream will feature “performances of new songs, behind the scene footage & a few surprises.”

The performances will be the band’s first since the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in London and Los Angeles in late 2022. It is also likely going to be the first performance with Hawkins’ new replacement. No further details have been released concerning the event.

The Foo Fighters have both a world tour and a brand new studio album set to drop later this year. The band’s 11th studio album, But Here We Are is scheduled for a June 2nd release. In the time since, two singles have been released from the upcoming LP, ‘Under You’ and ‘Rescued’. The group will begin their first tour since Hawkins’ death on May 24th at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Streaming for the event will begin at 8pm BST, 3pm EST and 12pm EST.