Foo Fighters share new track ‘Under You’









Foo Fighters have shared the new single ‘Under You’, the second track to be released from their forthcoming album But Here We Are.

Earlier this week, the iconic rock band previewed the new release on social media. It marks the band’s first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in 2022. The LP was previously described in a press release as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

“But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” it continued.

In addition to releasing ‘Under You’, Foo Fighters have announced a free global streaming event on May 21st titled Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts. The upcoming film features previously unheard tracks from But Here We Are, unseen behind-the-scenes footage, and was recorded at the band’s 606 Studios.

Veeps founder Joel Madden said: “Shows like this don’t happen every day. To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift. Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we’re honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans.”

Listen to ‘Under You’ below.