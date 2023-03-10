Tame Impala share new track ‘Wings of Time’ from ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ soundtrack









'Wings of Time' - Tama Impala 2

Tame Impala, the project of Australian musician Kevin Parker, has created a track for the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

‘Wings of Time’ sounds appropriately suited for a fantasy movie, thanks to its charging drums and ominous guitars, which evoke a prog-rock influence. The track is much more muted than your average Tame Impala cut, bearing significantly less psychedelic influence than fans are used to.

Although the track retains Parker’s signature vocal style, he sings uninspired lines such as “We are number one/ It is clear to us now/ All that’s said and done/ I knew it all along.” The chorus fails to pack much of a punch either, as Parker sings a dull melody of “Do you see the wings of time?/ Do you feel a sense of pride now?/ Do you know you’ll never fly alone?” Sadly, ‘Wings of Time’ is a rather weak moment in Tame Impala’s otherwise stellar discography.

Discussing the track, Parker said: “Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long-time love of fantasy prog rock.” The musician paired up with Pond’s vocalist Nicholas Allbrook to create the track, labelling him as “the person I know [who] appreciates this subject matter the most.”

He explained, “We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind, and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

The movie, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, will be released on March 31st.

In other news, Parker recently shared that he fractured his hip following an attempt to run a half-marathon, unaware he had an existing stress fracture. However, he has assured fans that upcoming shows in Mexico and South America will still go ahead.