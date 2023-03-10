Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker won’t cancel tour dates despite hip fracture









Kevin Parker of Tame Impala will not postpone upcoming live dates despite fracturing his hip. The Aussie multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer revealed the injury in a recent Instagram post which included photos of him lying in a hospital bed, his heart rate monitor and X-ray photos of the injury.

In the caption below, Parker wrote: Fractured my hip. Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life, I guess.” He went on to add that all of Tame Impala’s upcoming shows in Mexico and South America are “going ahead as planned.” He confirmed, “I’m not quitting on you guys.”

The upcoming dates in question include a March 10th show in Mexico City, a headline slot at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires on March 18th, Lollapalooza Santiago on March 19th, Asunciónico festival in Paraguay from the 21st to the 22nd, Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogotá on the 23rd, and Lollapalooza São Paulo on the 25th.

News of Parker’s injury comes just a month after Tame Impala announced a 10th-anniversary box set of their decade-defining 2012 album Lonerism, which features such tracks as Elephant and Feels Like I Only Go Backwards.

The limited-edition box set is slated for May 26th and will include three vinyl records alongside a 24-page booklet. Bonus tracks include unreleased demo versions of ‘Retina Show’ and ‘Sidetracked Soundtrack’, neither of which were included on the original album. Back in October, Tame Impala marked the album’s tenth anniversary by performing it in full during their headline set at Desert Daze festival in California.

Opening up about the album’s genesis in an Instagram video, Parker wrote, “Difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time for me making the music. I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself.”