Tame Impala announce 10th-anniversary ‘Lonerism’ box set









Tame Impala will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of their excellent album Lonerism (albeit belatedly) with a new box set scheduled for release on May 26th. It contains several previously unreleased demos and songs, three vinyl records and a 24-page booklet.

In addition to that, the Lonerism celebration also features new artwork designed by Immanuel Yang and Erin Knutson, as well as extra photography taken by band leader Kevin Parker and Matt Sav. The box set is ready to pre-order now.

Back in October, Kevin Parker wrote on Instagram: “[It’s] difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time for me making the music. In a way it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of Innerspeaker I had this new sense of purpose… calling… whatever you want to call it.”

He added: “I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself.”

The record was originally released on October 5th, 2012, by Modular Records, marking the second time Tame Impala put out a full-length studio album. In many ways, Lonerism built on the psychedelic influences of Tame Impala’s debut album Innerspeaker, although it employed a more synth and sample-based sound, lessening the reliance on guitars.

So too, had the rock-oriented sound slowly began to be replaced by a more pop-focused style of writing, laying the groundwork for future Tame Impala albums like Currents. The album was one of the most critically appreciated records of the 2010s and remains one of the band’s best efforts.

