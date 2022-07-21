Watch the new trailer for the fantasy movie 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves'









The brand new trailer for the new fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves has been released by Paramount Pictures, giving us our first look into the magical world of paladins and sorcerers.

Based on the hit fantasy table-top game, the trailer shows the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant in costume as they take the roles of the various classes.

Looking pretty faithful to the source material, Pine is playing a Bard whilst Rodriguez is a barbarian, Smith is a sorcerer, Lillis is a druid, Page is a paladin, and Grant is playing the movie’s villain as a rogue. Details from the trailer also show that the movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, a detail that has long been rumoured about the new release, showing to stay accurate to the campaign of the table-top game.

Coming fresh from Comic-Con, where directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are both in attendance, the new trailer suggests a slightly lighter tone than what the creative team could’ve gone for, drawing inspiration from the hit series Game of Thrones as well as Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Goonies.

The trailer comes at the perfect time for fans of fantasy fiction with teasers for both Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, having both been released in recent weeks.

Released in cinemas on March 3rd, 2023, check out the brand new trailer, below.