Taking Back Sunday confirm 'Tell All Your Friends' 20th-anniversary reissue









Taking Back Sunday have confirmed a deluxe reissue of Tell All Your Friends, their 2002 debut album. Slated for release on May 27th via Craft Records, the record has been put together to celebrate 20 years since its release.

The reissue will be available on various formats, including CD and digital, and will feature previously unreleased tracks alongside hits such as ‘Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From The Team)’ and ‘Great Romances Of The 20th Century’. Fans can also look forward to a deluxe, 2-LP vinyl set, which will also be released in a selection of limited edition colour pressings.

Tell All Your Friends, was originally released in March 2002, selling 2,400 copies in the first week of its release, before going on to surpass 100,000 units just a year later. While it might sound like a modest accomplishment in purely commercial terms, the album cemented Taking Back Sunday as one of the most beloved groups from the early 2000s alt-rock scene.

In the reissue’s extensive liner notes, Glenn Gamboa writes: “The songs on Tell All Your Friends will live on forever, destined to be rediscovered by teens one generation after another. They capture universal feelings that don’t generally get much play. That mosh pit of emotions, which were extra raw in those angst-ridden days, starts with the driving rhythms from Mark O’Connell’s drum and Shaun Cooper’s bass. It soars on the triumphant guitar riffs from John Nolan and Eddie Reyes. Soon, you’re screaming along with Adam Lazzara. That is magic.”

Nolan went on to reflect on the band’s revered life performances: “During our live shows, there is a part during ‘Cute Without the ‘E” where we stop and let the crowd sing,” the guitarist began. “That has become an unbelievably moving moment for me. The connection between us and the audience is so apparent and so strong. In a lot of ways, that moment is a distillation of what Tell All Your Friends has meant. It sums up the mind-boggling psychological and emotional connection we made with people 20 years ago that’s still going strong today.”

Taking Back Sunday are in the midst of putting together their new album while preparing for an upcoming summer tour with Third Eye Blind. The tour will see both groups travel the US throughout the summer and into autumn, with a special show at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival in October.