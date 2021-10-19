Taking Back Sunday finally share studio version of Weezer’s ‘My Name Is Jonas’









Taking Back Sunday have finally shared a recorded cover of Weezer‘s iconic ‘Blue Album’ opener, ‘My Name Is Jonas’. The Long Island rockers have been known to have covered the song many times over the years, and now, the fact they have released a studio rendition has already witnessed rabid fans lap it up.

Discussing their cover, TBS frontman Adam Lazzara told Consequence: “In 2019 we were on tour… a lot! Over time soundcheck got pretty laborious. One day before a show in Cincinnati, OH somebody started playing the opening chords to My Name Is Jonas.”

He continued: “We all grew up listening to Weezer. Playing this song together was so much fun and broke up the monotony of day to day touring life. We started adding the song to our setlist and recorded it on a day off in Buffalo NY. We love this song and we hope our rendition does it justice.”

In what is a busy period for the emo legends, they are scheduled to tour the UK next year with Alkaline Trio. The tour starts on March 1st at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle before finishing up on June 29th at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow.

Weezer have also been busy as of late. They are set to perform a string of dates in the UK and Ireland next year alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy, for their rescheduled ‘Hella Mega Tour’.

Furthermore, last month, on the North American leg of the tour, Green Day hilariously pranked Weezer by storming on stage in bizarre costumes at the end of Weezer’s set in Seattle.

Stream the song, below.

