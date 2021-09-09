Watch Green Day comically prank Weezer







Those pesky geezers in Green Day have pulled a prank on the unsuspecting set of indie heroes, Weezer by storming the stage in grotesque costumes while the ‘Islands in the Sun’ band played live in what some are calling a classic part and parcel of rock ‘n’ roll.

The two bands have been taking part in the long-postponed Hella Mega Tour along with Fall Out Boy, and decided the milk live entertainment for all it can offer.

The crowd-shot video was reposted on Green Day’s official account as it shows Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool dressed in various comical guises.

Seeing as though the stage-crashers emerged from the backstage area, Weezer seemed relatively unperturbed by the invaders and were happy to laugh along.

It is believed that the prank was orchestrated to celebrate the last show on the North American leg of the Hella Mega Tour in Seattle on Monday.

The individuals behind the masks are never revealed which has spawned somewhat of an online guessing game with fans speculating about which disguise each member wore and others not really caring at all.

You can check out the tomfoolery below – live music, it’s great to have you back.

What's a tour without a good ol' prank at the end?! Gotcha @Weezer pic.twitter.com/ik7PTdg8dO — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 8, 2021

