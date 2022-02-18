Third Eye Blind's Stephen Jenkins refutes 'Pam & Tommy' scene









Frontman Stephan Jenkins has clarified that a scene from Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, in which his group Third Eye Blind are shown kicking Motley Crue out of the studio, never actually happened. Speaking to Variety, Jenkins noted: “Motley Crue and I’ve never been in the same studio. I recorded my whole first album in Northern California. So we were across the state from each other at the very least.”

The scene in question is taken from episode five of the new series. It depicts Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stand) and his fellow Crue bandmates rocking up the studio space to rehearse, only to find Third Eye Blind have already taken it over. While it may be fictional, the scene neatly conveys how alternative guitar music swept away many of the classic rock groups of the 1980s.

In 1996, the two bands were actually signed to the same label, Elecktra, so they could easily have bumped into one another. However, it seems that Third Eye Blind and Motley Crue never crossed paths.

As Jenkins confessed: “I had never, in fact, listened to Motley Crue. I never even heard them. I actually saw Tommy Lee’s penis before I ever heard their band. I was like, ‘Well, good on ya, Tommy. Well done, lad.’ I literally had never heard them. But I somehow saw the sex tape. I’d also never seen Baywatch. So I had never seen Pam or Tommy. That was my first introduction to them.”

After seeing Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson at their most intimate, the Third Eye Blind singer was eventually exposed to Motley Crue in a bar. “Years later I heard this song, maybe when somebody put it on the jukebox or something,” he recalled. “But I’m like, oh my god, what is that groove? It’s so nasty like aggressive and heavy. And it was ‘Shout at the Devil.’ And so I got this blind introduction to Motley Crue and I was like, this shit is great.

“And so we never kicked them out of the studio,” Jenkins concluded, “but my drummer Brad said that what inspired him to play drums when he was a little kid was Motley Crue. He loved that metal shit. So there is a part of Third Eye Blind taking some kind of inspiration from Tommy Lee’s drumming.”