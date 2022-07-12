Taika Waititi on why he won’t release 'Thor' director’s cut









New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi has been something of a saviour for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, injecting a much-needed dose of flavour into the series’ consistently bland offerings.

Bringing a cinematic elegance and distinct wacky humour to the franchise, Waititi helmed the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok and changed the direction of the MCU forever, informing the zany comedy and eccentric plot lines that feature in such modern movies as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

He insists, however, that he will not be following the trend of other superhero filmmakers who are releasing director’s cuts of their respective movies.

In a recent discussion with NME he stated: “Directors need to be controlled sometimes…I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts. I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors”.

Continuing, he exclaimed, “They suck. Director’s cuts are not good…if I was to say, ‘ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”

Waititi’s new film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who sparks a strange love triangle between the protagonist, his old hammer, Mjölnir and his new weapon of choice, the axe Stormbreaker. All whilst this is going on, Christian Bale’s sinister new villain, Gorr the God Butcher, threatens the existence of the titular superhero, as the hero is forced to team up with several familiar faces to defeat Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out now in UK and US cinemas, check out the interview with Waititi below.