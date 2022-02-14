Kevin Smith talks about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Oscar snub









With the recent announcement of the nominations for this year’s iteration of the Oscar ceremony, there have been a lot of discussions about the big projects that have been snubbed by the Academy. One of the most commercially successful and popular films of 2021 was the latest instalment of Spider-Man – No Way Home – which also failed to receive a nomination for Best Picture.

While the Best Picture category had serious contenders such as the beautiful Drive My Car and other worthy picks like Belfast and Licorice Pizza, there were other nominees which did not deserve to be in there at all. Among them was Don’t Look Up, the uninspired Netflix comedy which came out in December and starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Due to those undeserving picks, many Marvel fans have expressed their disappointment about No Way Home missing out on a Best Picture nomination. American filmmaker Kevin Smith also claimed that No Way Home deserved to win Best Picture in a recent interview, adding that the Academy were hostile to the popular films.

“I would just like to congratulate the good folks who made Spider-Man: No Way Home for the very deserved Best Picture nomination that I’m sure it got, I didn’t read the nods,” Smith said while talking about the nominations. “What the fuck! They got 10 slots, they can’t give one to the biggest fucking movie of, like, the last three years?”.

Adding, “Like fucking make a populist choice, fuck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes; let him swing in there. Fucking poor kid’s always getting crapped on and shit. Show Peter Parker some fucking love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they now nominate for Best Picture”.

Watch the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.