New Sylvester Stallone selfie sparks QAnon speculation









Undoubtedly one of the most iconic stars of 1980s action cinema, Sylvester Stallone is the influential actor behind characters such as Rocky and Rambo, appearing in the likes of The Expendables, First Blood and Creed. Though, whilst the actor has blown away armies of soldiers and even Captain Ivan Drago, could it be too far of a stretch to suggest that he may also be a believer in QAnon?

The answer is, most likely, yes, with conspiracy theorists sparking debate after Sylvester Stallone posted an image of himself wearing a hat with the letter ‘Q’ alongside the mysterious caption: “Heading Into the Storm”. Believers in the nonsensical far-right political movement believe that a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic paedophiles operate a sex trafficking ring that conspired against former President Donald Trump.

The truly idiotic movement saw reason to question Stallone’s picture after he wore a hat with the letter ‘Q’ and raised the phrase “the Storm”, a supposed notable reference among the QAnon movement. As one commenter wrote on the post, “Check out that hat and that caption. Stallone knows”.

To defend himself against such baseless claims, Stallone wrote in a follow-up post on Instagram, “the Q on this hat stands for QUANTUM OF SOLACE, the name of the boat I was on, NOT anything else, ok? Relax”. Clearly disgruntled by such comments, the actor added, “Enjoy your lives and let other people enjoy theirs … So Keep Punching!”.

To discredit such bizarre claims further, Sylvester Stallone has also voiced his support for Donald Trump, making his supposed role in the fictional cult QAnon all the more preposterous.

Stallone is currently filming The Expendables 4 with the likes of Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, 50 Cent, Iko Uwais, Tony Jaa and Randy Couture.