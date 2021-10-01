'Rocky IV' reissued with director's cut 'Rocky vs. Drago'







Some 36 years after the original release of Rocky IV, starring Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers and Dolph Lundgren, the film is set to be reissued by MGM for, Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut, a longer cut of the film that includes an extra 40 minutes.

Shown in theatres for one night only on November 11th before hitting streaming the next day, in addition to the new 40 minutes of footage, a press release for the new director’s cut states: “The fight scenes are more intense,” before going on to add that “the music is more powerful”.

Becoming the biggest box office hit of the franchise, Rocky IV was a film that touched on the cold war fears of the 1980s, pinning the titular Rocky against Russian Ivan Drago in one of Dolph Lundgren’s debut roles.

Discussing an accident that he had on set with Dolph Lundgren to the Hollywood Reporter, Stallone recalled: “Dolph Lundgren put me in the hospital for nine days…I knew I was in trouble when I showed up and nuns met you at the ICU”.

Continuing, the actor added that he’d told Lundgren to disregard the choreography of the fight scene, “Just go out there and try to clock me,” he said, quickly regretting this decision.

“For the first minute of the fight, it is going to be a free-for-all,” Stallone remembered, before realising something was wrong the same evening of the ‘fight’ with one of Lundgren’s uppercuts “catching Stallone’s ribs and hitting the heart against the ribcage”.

Sylvester Stallone more recently appeared in The Suicide Squad alongside Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba and Peter Capaldi, whilst he is also scheduled to appear in The Expendables 4, which recently cast 50 Cent and Megan Fox.

The November 11th screening of Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut will be joined by a Q&A with Stallone himself, tickets are available through the film’s website, whilst you can check out the trailer for the new recut below.

