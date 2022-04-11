Swedish Museum opening to honour Metallica bassist Cliff Burton









A museum dedicated to Metallica bassist Cliff Burton is set to open in Ljungby, Sweden, near the place where the bassist died in 1986. He was killed on September 27th, 1986, when the band’s bus crashed. The band were touring across Europe as part of their Damage, Inc. tour, when the bassist was killed on September 27th, 1986. Jason Newsted took his place on …And Justice for All, although fans felt that the bass was turned down, as a mark of respect to Burton.

The municipality of Ljungby has announced that the Cliff Burton Museum will open on May 14th. It will be located in a building partially funded by its government. The museum will be surfeited with memorabilia from the band’s tenure, and will also boast interviews and photographs by Lennart Wennberg of the Expressen newspaper, the first paper to write about the terrible vehicular accident.

In 2016, drummer Lars Ulrich recalled, “He’s continuously a part of our legacy. There are days when I still think about him. Today is a, I hate the word ‘anniversary’, but today is a more relevant Cliff Day because of the date.”

The percussionist elaborated: “I think that, when you’ve been around for 35 years like we have, and you actually sit down and go through everything and plant flags on the calendar, there always so many anniversaries, but obviously, September 27, 2016, feels like a very significant date.”

Ulrich formed Metallica in the early 1980s with guitarists Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield. Burton joined as a bass player, and Mustaine was replaced by Kirk Hammett, cementing the core lineup of Metallica. Since Burton’s death, Metallica has held two other bass players in their ranks, the first being Jason Newsted, the other being Robert Trujillo.

The band have been nominated for 23 Grammy Awards, walking away with nine of them. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, electing to name the three bassists that played on the band’s albums but decided not to include Mustaine, because he left the band before Metallica entered a recording studio. Mustaine declined to attend the ceremony but congratulated his former bandmates.