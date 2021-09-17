Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine goes on anti-mask rant at New Jersey concert







Dave Mustaine took some time out of Megadeth’s concert at Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday night to share his opinion on the increasing mask mandates around the US.

The Megadeth frontman started off strong by mentioning the beauty of once again communing at a live concert, but then it starts to take a turn. “I just wanna tell you how great it is,” Mustaine said during the show. “Look around you, guys. Look to your right, look to your left, and look how wonderful this is. We’re all here together. We’re not freaking out, and we’re not yelling at people, ‘Wear your fucking mask.’”

“Listen, it starts with this kind of a sensation that we build right now. We feel together, we feel like [there’s] strength in numbers. We feel like we are invincible. People will not be able to stop us,” Mustaine continues. OK, maybe that’s a slightly short-sighted way of rallying people together, but the message seems to be more in line with “we’re all in this together” rather than “don’t wear a mask”. And then Mustaine uses the word “tyranny”.

“Right now, what’s going on is tyranny,” Mustaine concludes before dropping into ‘Holy Wars… The Punishment Due’. “This is called tyranny. Look it up when you get home. And tyranny isn’t only in government. Tyranny right now is in the schools and tyranny is in the medical business. We have the power, especially us … heavy metal fans, we have the power to change things.”

Most concert venues in the US now require either a negative covid test or proof of vaccination in order to enter. At the very least, masks are required to enter all indoor venues and are recommended for large outdoor gatherings.

Mustaine has previously described himself as a politically independent figure, but his past criticisms of the Barack Obama administration and tepid endorsements of conservative politicians have aligned him closer to the political right.

Watch Mustaine make his mask comments between playing ‘Peace Sells’ and ‘Holy Wars… The Punishment Due’ down below.

