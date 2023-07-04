Father John Misty and The Last Dinner Party to support Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park show









The support acts for the Lana Del Rey headline show at BST Hyde Park on July 9th have finally been announced.

The American singer will close the festival held in London’s historic Hyde Park. Now, after a lengthy wait, it’s been revealed she will be joined by Father John Misty, Gang of Youths, SYML, RIOPY, The Last Dinner Party, Tommy Genesis, Holly Macve, Etta Marcus, Kings Elliot and SIIGHTS.

The London show is Del Rey’s first performance on British soil since her actions at Glastonbury Festival last month. There, she arrived half an hour late for her performance which led to the organisers cutting short her set.

“I’m so fucking late that I’m super sorry,” Del Rey said to the audience, explaining her reasons for being so late. “I’m about to rush the set, my hair takes so fucking long to do”.

“If they cut power, they cut power,” she continued. “I’m super fucking sorry. My hair takes so fucking long. Let’s keep running the set as it’s supposed to go”.

Over the weekend, Del Rey returned to the stage to perform at La Prima Estate Festival in Parco Bussoladomani Park, Lido di Camaiore. Performing to nearly 20,000 people, Del Rey played tracks from across her career, ranging from ‘Born to Die’ from her second album of the same name and also played ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ for the first time.

See the poster for the full lineup below.