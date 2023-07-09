‘Succession’ star Brian Cox reveals which child he believes should have succeeded Logan Roy









After four seasons of back-and-forth between the Roy children, HBO’s Succession aired its finale earlier this year, with (Spoilers!) outsider Tom Wambsgans taking on the CEO role at Waystar Royco. Now, star Brian Cox has revealed which child he believes was most capable of taking over after the death of Logan Roy.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Cox prefaces the discussion with the statement, “Logan doesn’t deal in fantasy he deals in reality. He’s given his children every opportunity, and when he says, ‘I love you, but you’re not serious people’, that’s the point. I knew what was gonna be and I knew that none of the kids would get it and they had proven that they didn’t deserve it.”

He suggests that Logan favoured only daughter Shiv, who was played by Sarah Snook, for the role, stating, “He felt that she should be the one. But she can’t keep her fucking mouth shut, excuse my Greek. And that was her problem. She’s so uncertain of herself. Now, you can blame the father for that, but actually it’s about them.”

Against Logan’s preference and the consensus of audiences, Cox suggests that only Roman Roy, portrayed by Kieran Culkin, was capable of stepping up to the CEO position.

He explains, “Roman showed a lot of sensibility, particularly in dealing with the Middle Eastern money which was fake, and he knew it and he could see it. I thought, ‘Wow, there is a potential in Roman.’ That’s why, I think, Roman really really loved his father.” But, he also notes that “Roman is such a child, he’s so lost.”

Instead of taking on the CEO position, Roman ends the series alone at a bar, Martini in hand.

Cox concludes, “I always knew that it wasn’t gonna work, they weren’t gonna get it, and they didn’t deserve it.” Echoing his character, he declares, “They were not serious people.”

The discussion comes just ahead of the announcement of this year’s Emmy nominations, which takes place on Tuesday, July 12th. Succession‘s final season is likely to dominate the award show one last time, after it broke the record for most acting nominations in a single year in 2022.