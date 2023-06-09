Kieran Culkin describes Roman Roy’s fate on ‘Succession’









In a new interview, Succession actor Kieran Culkin has described his interpretation regarding the fate of his character, Roman Roy.

“It was right there on the page, what Jesse wrote. I know ‘we are bullshit’, that that was written, but there were different versions that would come out,” Culkin explained. “I remember apologizing once, because some other version came out. He said, ‘No, it’s fine’. Jesse and I were synced up about what the moment was for Roman”.

“Initially, it was written as more of a screaming match between Shiv and Kendall that got a bit physical, and he ended up throwing a phone, and they sort of scuffled,” he said. “There was a discussion, a safety thing, because Sarah was actually pregnant at the time. Jeremy and I are of the same opinion: We don’t really love rehearsing. We know what’s happening in the scene, let’s just do it. But we also have to be safe, because there was a safety risk.”

“We thought maybe it would get to a place where Shiv was going to push him or throw something — we weren’t sure,” Culkin added. “But when he went for her, I just instinctively grabbed him. And then he turned his attention to me. There were a few takes where we ended up scuffling, and really going for it on the floor. I haven’t seen it, so I’m not sure what made it in.”

“But that’s not saying very much, is it? None of the siblings are in a particularly good place at the end,” he said. “I’ve heard that interpretation, and I think that’s interesting. A lot of people just go, ‘Well, he’s got tons of money — he’ll be fine!’ Which just isn’t really the case for these people. I don’t think it’s as simple as, ‘Well, I guess I’ve got my riches and my martini, I’m fine.’ I don’t think he’s OK. No.”

“I remember on that day, Jesse said, ‘Do you want to talk about this moment, or not?’ I said, ‘No, let’s just shoot it.’ Because I didn’t want to hear what it was. Because I had my own idea. He has said that he thinks it’s more of like, ‘Roman has gone back to where he was at the beginning.’ What’s really sad about that was all of this was for nothing. It’s been a waste of his time. Like, what’s the point? What did he learn? What did he gain? Which is a cool interpretation, and that’s his, so that seems to be the one that’s right.”

“But there’s mine, which has, I think, elements of that,” Culkin said. “People inevitably do grow when they go through experiences like this. I think he has evolved as a person. I don’t think he’s gained nothing from this. I think there’s something he must have taken away from it, whether or not that’s for better or for worse. The thing that gets me, even at the end of Season 3, was if Roman’s cut out of the company, and there’s no reason for him specifically to come to the office and interact with his siblings, they don’t have the capacity to say, ‘Hey, I miss you. Let’s get together and hang out.’”

“I think he not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it’s done, and he’s out, and they’re all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has fucking nobody,” Culkin concludes. “That’s it. And siblings are out there, somewhere. And it’s not like we’re gonna get together for a beer. He’s very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend? “