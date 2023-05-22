Kieran Culkin hasn’t yet “processed” ‘Succession’ coming to an end









Actor Kieran Culkin has shared his thoughts on the end of the HBO comedy-drama Succession. In a recent interview, Culkin shared his feelings about the show’s upcoming finale with writer-director Taika Waititi.

“I still haven’t processed it,” Culkin told Waititi when the pair sat down with Interview Magazine. “We finished filming about a month ago. I came home for a few days, got really sick, did two weeks of press, and then my whole family got sick again. Now the press is over, the show is airing, it’s done. So what do I do now?”

Culkin has portrayed Roman Roy, the youngest son of billionaire media mogul Logan Roy, for all four seasons of Succession. For the first time, Culkin has changed his Emmy eligibility from ‘Supporting Actor’ to ‘Lead Actor’ with the show’s final season.

When Waititi suggested that Succession ending after just four seasons was a positive, Culkin agreed. “Yeah, that’s a good point. I knew this wasn’t the kind of show that could keep going and going,” Culkin said. “I always thought five seasons. It was just a number I had in my head. I remember, towards the end of season three, going, ‘I’m worried we’re going to enter a territory where we’re becoming Succession-y.'”

“Then when season four happened, the first two episodes, I remember reading scripts and thinking, ‘Okay, this feels a little Succession-y. It’s very good, but I’m a little worried about it.’ And then from three on, this season is very, very different, which is exciting, but makes me feel like, ‘Couldn’t there be a five, now that the show is kind of different?’ I want to see what else happens. And there very well could be. Jesse knows that.”