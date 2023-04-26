Kieran Culkin hints at hope for a new season of ‘Succession’









The HBO TV show Succession will be coming to an end at the conclusion of the currently running fourth season. However, actor Kieran Culkin, the actor who plays Roman, has hinted that creator Jesse Armstrong is toying with the idea of keeping the story alive.

When asked how he felt about Succession ending, Culkin told Variety, “It’s all sorts of feelings, but I haven’t processed it yet. We just finished shooting six weeks ago, and there’s been a lot of press since then, and Jesse Armstrong is still editing. It still feels like we’re making it”.

Culkin went on to say that Armstrong had explained the entire season four to him. He said: “When he finished, I said, ‘Well, that kind of sounds like the end,’ and he goes, ‘Well, it could be, but…’ and then he just spat out three ideas that he said were just off the top of his head, and that were all brilliant ideas for a fifth season. He had said something to the effect that Succession has a question that begs an answer.”

The hints and ideas for continuation didn’t stop there, though. Culkin continued, “While Jesse was telling us, and some people were crying in the room, he goes, ‘But it’s been a wonderful experience. And, you know, and I think that this is how it has to end — unless maybe there is a way forward.’ Then he pulls it back and says, ‘Maybe there is a reality where it could be — oh, maybe never mind. I don’t want to take your goodbyes away from you.’ It probably would have been great if we did another, but maybe not. I don’t know.”