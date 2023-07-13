‘Succession’ makes history for most ‘Lead Actor’ Emmy nominations









Fans had to say goodbye to the Roy family earlier this year with the finale of the smash drama Succession. While the acclaimed TV series has to come to an end, the unveiling of the Emmy nominations has led to the show making history for the awards show.

For the first time in its run, Succession has become the first show to have three lead actors nominated for ‘Lead Actor in a Drama Series’. The nominations have been bestowed to Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, respectively.

In the HBO series, Cox plays the role of Logan Roy, a self-made billionaire of a multimedia company who is stepping down from his position. As he transitions outside of his major role, Culkin and Strong star as his sons Kendall and Roman.

When reaching the end of the HBO series, Strong opened up about the fate of his character, Kendall, saying, “I think that Jesse maybe intended that in the writing, this sense that Kendall has lost, but maybe he’s free. And maybe he’s going to keep walking. I guess I felt with everything in my body that there is no coming back from this.”

Lead Actor was far from the only accolade given to the show. Among its other Emmy nominations, Succession was also nominated for ‘Best Drama Series’, in addition to actress Sarah Snook being nominated for ‘Lead Actress in a Drama Series’.

Outside of the main cast, Succession fared just as well when it came to the secondary categories. For ‘Supporting Actor in a Drama’, the series received more nominations than ‘Lead Actor’, with Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard all being nominated.

The fellow nominees in ‘Lead Actor in a Drama’ include Pedro Pascal for his role in The Last of Us as well as Bob Odenkirk for his work as Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul. The ceremony is set to air on September 8th, 2023.