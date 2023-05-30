Jeremy Strong discusses the end of ‘Succession’









The hit TV show Succession has now come to an end, and fans of the drama have now seen that things for the character Kendall Roy did not go as he might have planned. The actor who plays Kendall, Jeremy Strong, has recently opened up on how his fate had, at one point, looked like it may have been even worse.

Strong spoke to Kara Swisher on the Succession podcast, saying, “It always to me felt like there’s no coming back from this.” The show ends with Kendall losing all his chances of taking over his father’s company, and he sits in a public park looking depressed with his dad’s ex-driver, who is now his employee.

Swisher said that it looked at one point that Kendall was going to kill himself. Strong replied, “I looked at these waves. And it was so windy that day and so cold. And there was some piece of metal clanging, and it was this terrible sound. And I sort of couldn’t bear it.”

He added, “I stood up and walked slowly to the barrier that was set up there and climbed over it. And I didn’t really know what I planned to do. And the actor playing Colin saw me and ran and stopped me from doing it.”

Strong then noted that the final scene, created by writer Jesse Armstrong, was probably better than the one he quickly devised in improvisation. “I mean, I’m sure Jesse’s choice is better,” he said. “And in a way, I think you see the intentionality in the character. I mean, you said you felt like he was going to go in. And I did. I tried to.”

“It’s a completely tragic ending, from my perspective,” Strong went on. “I think that Jesse maybe intended that in the writing, this sense that Kendall has lost, but maybe he’s free. And maybe he’s going to keep walking. I guess I felt with everything in my body that there is no coming back from this.”

