‘Streets Of Rage’ movie adaptation announced by ‘John Wick’ creator Derek Kolstad









Video game movie adaptations are still very much par for the course, particularly after the success of Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with Jim Carrey and Idris Elba.

The latest video game to get the movie treatment is the fighting series Streets of Rage, with the brand new project being picked up by the John Wick creator Derek Kolstad who will write the script, whilst dj2 Entertainment and Escape Artists will see over the production of the new film.

Originally released by Sega, Streets of Rage was released in 1991 for the Sega Megadrive and the Game Gear, with the side-scrolling beat ‘em up game finding great popularity at the time. The basic storyline for the fighting game follows three young former police officers trying to take down an evil gangster called Mr. X.

With two sequels released in 1992 and 1994, respectively, there’s plenty of material to draw from, particularly as a brand new fourth entry recently hit modern consoles in 2021 with Streets of Rage 4.

As well as penning John Wick, American screenwriter Derek Kolstad also worked on the script for the Bob Odenkirk action movie Nobody, as well as the upcoming video game adaptation Just Cause that is due for release in 2024.

Most recently, Kolstad worked on the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featuring the likes of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell, where he wrote two episodes.