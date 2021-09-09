Bob Odenkirk returns to the set of 'Better Call Saul'







When the news broke that Bob Odenkirk had recently suffered a heart attack, fans and celebrities from all over the world expressed their support for the veteran actor. Thankfully, Odenkirk had a quick recovery and has already resumed his work on the sixth season of the Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul where he plays the iconic role of rogue lawyer Saul Goodman.

In an interview, Odenkirk said: “I’m aware of how fast pop culture moves these days. A lot of the things that I’ve done on a more cultish level will be forgotten in a very short amount of time. Things like Mr Show, which I’m super-proud of, even the stuff I wrote at Saturday Night Live, it’s just all very close to being completely forgotten. The truth is even a show like Breaking Bad, in a few years I’ll probably have to remind people of what it is.”

On 27th of July, Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Caul Saul due to a “small heart attack”. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition was stabilised which concerned many of his fans as well as his colleagues like Bryan Cranston who urged people to “take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

While discussing the potential of the sixth season of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk commented: “If you remember Breaking Bad there was so much that built up and then in the last season [Gilligan] starts knocking things down and starts lighting fires and burning everything down – and that’s what’s happening here. It’s really going into overdrive. And it’s pretty exciting.”

Adding, “My friend Peter Gould tells me when Better Call Saul is done it will shed new light… you will see Breaking Bad and the story of Breaking Bad in a different way. It will be different from what you think you know. I always considered Saul a bit of an ancillary character in Breaking Bad and so I’m surprised to hear that. But I would never underestimate Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s ability to twist a character or a story point to mean something entirely different.”

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

Comments