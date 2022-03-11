Streams of Nirvana's 'Something In The Way' rocket after 'The Batman' release









‘Something In the Way’ isn’t Nirvana’s most popular song, but nonetheless, it’s recieved a surge of attention and popularity after the release of ‘The Batman’, which has been taking theatres and audiences by storm.

The song, which is off of Nirvana’s classic 1991 album, has surged in streams on all streaming platforms according to the data from initial reports from MRC Data.

‘Something In the Way’ is featured twice in the film, which makes sense considering some of the inspiration behind the film. Matt Reeves, the director of the film, spoke on this just last year, commenting, “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

He actually realised that Pattinson was perfect for the role after seeing his performance (and let’s be honest, probably his hair, too) in the 2017 film Good Time, directed by the Safdie brothers.

Reeves says of this, “In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power. I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

It’s no wonder why the song fits so well—and so memorably into the film. If you want to remember this Nirvana deep cut, you can check it out right here.