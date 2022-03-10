Robert Pattinson named his favourite Jean-Luc Godard film of all time









Robert Pattinson has successfully taken his career in a different direction after gaining international recognition for his participation in the Twilight franchise. Since then, Pattinson has starred in some of the best films of the last decade including gems such as Good Time by the Safdie brothers as well as Claire Denis’ spectacular sci-fi film High Life.

After delivering the performance of his career in Robert Eggers’ 2019 magnum opus The Lighthouse, Pattinson returned to the world of mainstream cinema and starred in Christopher Nolan’s last film Tenet as well as the Netflix project The Devil All the Time. Following those appearances, Pattinson has once again managed to reinvent himself.

He recently followed in the footsteps of legendary actors by starring as the titular superhero in Matt Reeves’ film The Batman. Entering into the mainstream consciousness once again due to the immense popularity of superhero films as well as the character he played, Pattinson conducted his own interpretation of Batman which was influenced by Kurt Cobain.

An actor’s sensibilities are often defined by their taste in cinema and when it comes to Pattinson, he has often cited bonafide masterpieces as some of his favourite films of all time. When asked to name a few, Pattinson utilised the opportunity to reveal that he loved the works of directors such as Miloš Forman and William Friedkin among others.

However, there is one particular filmmaker who had a major impact on Pattinson’s own artistic vision – Jean-Luc Godard. One of the leading figures of the French New Wave, Godard revolutionised the way that cinematic narratives were conceptualised through subversive editing and by pushing towards the formulation of a politico-philosophical cinema.

While talking to Rotten Tomatoes about Godard, Pattinson claimed that he got into Godard by witnessing the magic of his revolutionary directorial debut Breathless which ended up changing cinema forever. He described the film’s star Jean-Paul Belmondo as “too cool” and claimed that he never tried to copy him because it was futile.

Pattinson’s favourite work by Godard is his 1983 gem First Name: Carmen, claiming that it was the greatest cinematic achievement of Godard. Although many people prefer the early works of Godard, Pattinson was interested in his more radical filmmaking: “I think it’s the best Godard film. It’s like his version of Carmen the opera, one of his films from the eighties.”

The actor added: “In terms of just pure filmmaking and manipulating an audience, it kind of starts out as a farce, as a complete, stupid farce, with this bank robbery; but it’s really, really…Godardian, with kind of a stupid humour that’s so random. Only he could make it, mixed up with these kinds of philosophical elements.”

