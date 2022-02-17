Netflix confirms the release date for Stranger Things season four









Netflix has announced the long-awaited release date for season four of Stranger Things sending starved fans of the sci-fi series into a frenzy.

The gang are set to begin their Russian adventure in the hopes of perhaps saving Jim Hopper after he was thrown into perilous danger and, indeed, an apparent end during the finale of series three.

That cliff-hanger moment came back in 2019, although it seems like it has been more than a decade, and thankfully the adventure will continue with the Netflix premiere coming on May 27th.

In another plus point for fans, the episodes set for release this season are much longer than in previous years. This means that part two of series four will launch five weeks later on July 1st. While the lay-off will no doubt result in a nervous wait, at least it means that the ending isn’t be rushed after the pandemic-induced delays.

The show’s creators announced the release dates, with a letter informing fans of what is to come. “With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one,” they wrote.

“It’s also the beginning of the end,” they continued. “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

I can almost hear the trailer music blaring on May 27th now, but in the meantime, there’s the spine-tingling trailer below to delve into.