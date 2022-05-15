'Stranger Things' announce new season 4 soundtrack









As the hit Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things gets ready to drop its fourth season later this month, a new two-part soundtrack accompanying the programme is set to be released.

Just like how the fourth season of the show will be split into two separate volumes, the accompanying soundtrack will be released as two individual albums.

The first preview of the new soundtrack is a remix of the 1980s synthpop hit from American arena rockers Journey, ‘Separate Ways’. The rest of the soundtrack “will include key music covering various classic eras and styles as featured in Stranger Things 4,” according to the album’s press release. The soundtrack will be produced by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the creators of the series, along with Timothy J. Smith.

The season four synopsis of the series reads as follows: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The first part of the soundtrack will be released on May 27th, the same day as the first part of season four. The full soundtrack will be released on streaming services on July 1st. CD and cassette versions of the soundtrack will be released on September 9th, and a 2xLP vinyl edition will drop sometime later in 2022.

Check out the new remix of Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ down below. The first part of the fourth season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on May 27th.