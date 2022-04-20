Stranger Things creators call season four “our Game of Thrones season”









As the Stranger Things family gear towards their fourth season, the cast have likened the epic new instalment of the Netflix sensation to the HBO classic fantasy Game of Thrones.

When creators Matt and Ross Duffer were delving into the whys and wherefores of season four with Deadline, Matt explained: “We jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out.”

With a nod towards the delayed-release time, he continued: “That’s one reason it’s taken so long [to produce]. It does have this sort of epic quality to it.”

While previous seasons have all been adventurous in their own way, this season certainly promises to be epic in the truest sense as it scales the globe in typical style.

As Matt continued to explain: “Joyce and the Byers family have left at the end of season three – they are in California. We’ve always wanted to have that ET-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert.”

Continuing: “Then we have Hopper in Russia, and then of course we have a group remaining in Hawkins. So, we have these three storylines, all connected and interwoven together, but it’s just very different tones.”

You can check out the amazing trailer below.

