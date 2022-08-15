‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Bower shares passionate new single ‘I Am’









Jamie Bower - 'I Am' 3.5

Stranger Things actor Jamie Bower has shared a passionate new single titled ‘I Am’, marking his fourth single release of the year so far.

After being announced the week prior, ‘I Am’ was released at the end of last week to positive fan reactions. The dark, brooding country-inspired song delves into the morose depths of death and religion. While a bouncing guitar tumbles, the track gains intensity with Bower’s vocals as he warns people to “make sure” they’ve “paid” their “dues”.

Bower first mentioned the new track during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also comedically recited the lyrics to Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ using the voice of his Stranger Things character, Vecna.

The video for ‘I Am’ was directed by brothers Vicente and Fernando Cordero. It sees Bower playing two roles. In a press statement, these characters are described as “a preacher at the pulpit, delivering an impassioned liturgy, and a wayward congregant who stumbles into the chapel”. Thematically, Bower said the clip represented “a haunting display of being confronted by your inner self”.

Bower’s first song for the year, ‘Crow’, arrived back in April. The following month, he shared the double A-side ‘Run On’ (feat. King Sugar) and ‘Devil In Me’. Before launching his career as a solo artist, Bower was the frontman of a London punk band named Counterfeit.

Bower previously revealed that he listened to Placebo’s cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ to help him get out of character after playing Vecna. The song’s original version appeared prominently in the fourth series of Stranger Things, leading to a huge resurgence in popularity for the 1980s star.

Elsewhere, Bower recently shared his experiences with addiction problems and was delighted to announce seven-and-a-half years of sobriety last month.

Watch the official video for Jamie Bower’s new single ‘I Am’ below.