Lizzo recorded 50 different versions of hit single ‘About Damn Time’









Lizzo has said that she recorded not one, not two, but “50 versions” of her new track ‘About Damn Time’ before taking the hit single to the mastering suite.

The 34-year-old singer recently shared a TikTok video of the very moment she finalised the anthemic chorus for the song. In the clip, Lizzo sings “Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be OK/ OK, OK, all right/ It’s about damn time,” while the team-member behind the camera exclaims: We did it! We f*ing did it.” Another person off-screen can be heard saying: “That’s so cool. So cool!”

Opening up about the track in the caption, Lizzo wrote: “We literally had 50 versions of this damn song,” Lizzo wrote in the caption of the video. “I thought we’d never finish it. But it was worth it!!!”

It looks like all that hard work paid off. ‘About Damn Time’ soared to top of the Hot 100 list this week, earning Lizzo her second number one single after her 2019 track ‘Truth Hurts’. The new track is featured on Lizzo’s fourth studio album, Special, which was released in July.

Elsewhere, Lizzo recently received backlash for an ableist song in her recent track ‘Grrrls’. The opening verse included the line: “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/Do you see this shit? I’mma sp*z.”

When the song was released on streaming platforms, fans and disability activists alike took to social media to express their outrage and disappointment. Many asked for the track to be edited and re-uploaded, while others called for it to be removed altogether.” Lizzo subsequently edited the line, replacing it with: “Do you see this shit? Hold me back.”