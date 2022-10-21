Story Behind The Song: A new society dawns in 'The Modern World' by The Jam









Remarkably little has been written about The Jam’s 1977 single ‘The Modern World’. It’s hard to say why for sure, but it might have something to do with Weller’s snarling declaration: “I don’t give two fucks about your review,” – a statement which, to this day, makes the album-opener challenging to write about. The lead single of what is often described as The Jam’s worst album, ‘Modern World’ isn’t just anti-authority; it’s also sort of anti-interpretation: a celebration of instinct’s supremacy over pseudo-intellectualism.

In January 1977, The Jam didn’t even have a recording contract. By the October of that year, they’d recorded not one but two albums: their startling debut In The City and its much-maligned follow-up, This Is The Modern World. The speed and urgency with which the two albums were made is a testament to the energy coursing through the United Kingdom at the time. 1977 was, after all, punk’s year zero. Still, Paul Weller was keen to distinguish The Jam from their punk rock peers.

During a conversation with Tom Snyder in October 1977, for example, he called punk rock a “big flashy neon sign which sells commodities,” New wave, on the other hand, was an “attitude of the youth.” Despite his suspicion of punk, Weller took exception to journalists’ accusations that The Jam were in any way revivalists. Though clearly inspired by The Who and The Kinks, they regarded themselves as combatants in a war for the survival of youth culture, not old fuddy-duddies stuck in the past.

‘The Modern World’ reiterated something Weller had already stated on The Jam’s debut single ‘In The City’: that “young ideas” would inevitably break through the malaise of middle age. Weller’s lyrics bristle with the confidence of a man yet to see his 20th birthday: “I’ve learnt more than you’ll ever know,” he sings, “even at school, I felt quite sure,” echoing the determination that saw The Jam record two albums before The Sex Pistols had even got round to recording a fellow up to their debut single ‘Anarchy In The UK.’

‘The Modern World’ was released as an A-side and backed by ‘Sweet Soul Music’ and ‘Back In My Arms Again’, both recorded live at London’s 100 Club on September 11th, 1977. Though the track made only a minor impact on the charts (it reached number 36) and was widely dismissed by critics, it captured something essential about the mood of 1977, even if The Jam were forced to replace Weller’s vehement “I don’t give two fucks” with the infinitely softer I don’t give a damn.”